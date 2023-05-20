Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $312.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

