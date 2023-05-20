Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

