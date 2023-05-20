Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

