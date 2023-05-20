Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

