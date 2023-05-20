Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,412 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.2 %

WRB stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.