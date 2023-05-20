Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 5,949 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NIO opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

