Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 22,646 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 625.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 140,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

