Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 272,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

