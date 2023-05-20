Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV opened at $73.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

