Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 292,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 228,484 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 510,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 83,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLY stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

