Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.8 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

