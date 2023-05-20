Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.