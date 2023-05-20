Scotia Capital Inc. Has $699,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

