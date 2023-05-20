Scotia Capital Inc. Has $719,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

