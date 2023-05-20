Scotia Capital Inc. Has $856,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,626,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

