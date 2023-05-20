Scotia Capital Inc. Has $876,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $207.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.33 and a 200-day moving average of $199.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $286.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

