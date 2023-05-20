Scotia Capital Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CEFS opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

