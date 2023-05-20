Scotia Capital Inc. Has $933,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Eaton stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

