Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.3 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

SCCO stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.