Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $112.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

