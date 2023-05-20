Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in VeriSign by 7.8% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.7 %

VRSN stock opened at $227.41 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $227.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.18.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,924 shares of company stock worth $10,766,250. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

