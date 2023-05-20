Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $730,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,610,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

