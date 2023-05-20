Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,423,000 after acquiring an additional 791,889 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after buying an additional 368,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,128,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,950,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $73.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $84.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

