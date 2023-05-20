Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Generac by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.79 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

