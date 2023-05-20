Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 17,613 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 150,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 82,829 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 117,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Applied Materials by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 255,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Applied Materials by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $126.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.