Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 489 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.18 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.