Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of KBWB opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

