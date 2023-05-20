Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 63,918 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,918 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

