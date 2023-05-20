Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

