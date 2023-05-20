Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in RH by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 89.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $261.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RH. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.