Scotiabank Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$90.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEX. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Performance

TSE ONEX opened at C$59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.47. Onex has a 12-month low of C$58.71 and a 12-month high of C$77.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.