Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Insider Purchases $11,080.00 in Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) insider Donna J. Stevens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $11,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,625.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHBI. StockNews.com raised Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.