Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Insider Purchases $11,080.00 in Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) insider Donna J. Stevens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $11,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,625.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shore Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.85.
Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on SHBI. StockNews.com raised Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
About Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.
