Sienna Senior Living Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.35. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.32 and a twelve month high of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.27 million, a PE ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$185.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 626.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

