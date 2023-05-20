Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.73% of Silvercorp Metals worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,366,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 193,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

