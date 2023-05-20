Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) vs. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Critical Contrast

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.0%. Simon Property Group pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simon Property Group and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.29 billion 6.51 $2.14 billion $6.60 15.96 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $130.12 million 0.12 -$12.76 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

This table compares Simon Property Group and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 40.49% 62.26% 6.55% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -15.62% 2.16% 0.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simon Property Group and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $128.46, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

