SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on June 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -230.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $63.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.