SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 479,989 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

SM stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

