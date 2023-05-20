Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,358.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.50 ($17.23).

SN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.03) to GBX 1,410 ($17.66) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.78) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.06) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 959.20 ($12.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,323.50 ($16.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,212.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,154.01. The firm has a market cap of £11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,485.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

About Smith & Nephew

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.