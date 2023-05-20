Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STLC. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark raised their target price on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on Stelco and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.38.

Stelco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.41. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$60.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

