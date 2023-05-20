StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BWS Financial lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.14 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.87 million, a PE ratio of -30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,431,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,712 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

