StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.
Ameris Bancorp Price Performance
ABCB stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp
In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,114 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,295,000 after purchasing an additional 676,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,774,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,856,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.