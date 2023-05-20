StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,114 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,295,000 after purchasing an additional 676,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,774,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,856,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

