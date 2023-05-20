StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BLX opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

