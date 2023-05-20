StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BLK stock opened at $666.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.52.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

