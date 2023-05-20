StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
EC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of EC stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $17.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after buying an additional 298,224 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 2,704,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecopetrol (EC)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.