StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

EC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after buying an additional 298,224 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 2,704,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

