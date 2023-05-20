StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WECGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.92 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WECGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.