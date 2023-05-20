StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

