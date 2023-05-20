Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) vs. TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Head-To-Head Survey

TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Sunrun $2.42 billion 1.31 $173.38 million $0.07 209.00

Risk and Volatility

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than TLG Acquisition One.

TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TLG Acquisition One and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 5 15 0 2.75

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $36.95, indicating a potential upside of 152.58%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than TLG Acquisition One.

Profitability

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TLG Acquisition One N/A -13.59% 1.19% Sunrun 0.86% 0.28% 0.11%

Summary

Sunrun beats TLG Acquisition One on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded by Edward Harris Fenster, Robert Nat Kreamer, and Lynn Michelle Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

