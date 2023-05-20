T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,771,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.61 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

