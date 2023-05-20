Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

TRGP stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

