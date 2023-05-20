Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 482,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $416.26 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

